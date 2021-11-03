Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
More gardens reopen in Pune; Diwali cultural programmes allowed in Sarasbaug

As per the garden department now, a total of 135 gardens have been reopened in Pune city. However, the operating hours in the evening have not been increased yet, despite a demand from the residents to keep them open beyond 7pm
In Sarasbaug, two programmes are permitted on November 4 and November 5. The events should be conducted during the operational hours of the gardens, says Ashok Ghorpade, head of PMC’s garden department. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 06:47 PM IST
By Manasi Deshpande

PUNE The garden department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reopened more gardens amid the festive season. It has also granted permission to hold Diwali cultural programmes in Sarasbaug.

As per the garden department now, a total of 135 gardens have been reopened in the city. However, the operating hours in the evening have not been increased yet, despite a demand from the residents to keep them open beyond 7pm.

“We had received multiple applications to hold “Diwali pahat” programmes in the gardens. So, we have given permission to conduct the programmes in 16 gardens so far. In Sarasbaug, two programmes are permitted on November 4 and November 5. The events should be conducted during the operational hours of the gardens,” said Ashok Ghorpade, head of PMC’s garden department.

Earlier 110 gardens had reopened after the Covid-induced curbs were eased.

“Earlier we had allowed the operations of gardens which are large and where social distancing could be followed. Now gradually other gardens are also being reopened,” said Ghorpade.

The civic officials also clarified that no decision has been taken yet about the reopening of the zoo. “Zoos are closed all over the state. A decision will be taken if we receive directions from the state government,” said an official from the garden department on condition of anonymity.

