Cities / Pune News / More than 6 mn await second vaccine dose, 2 mn first dose in Pune district
pune news

More than 6 mn await second vaccine dose, 2 mn first dose in Pune district

Pune: As per the Co-WIN dashboard, Pune has seen over 8
By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 09:12 PM IST


Pune: As per the Co-WIN dashboard, Pune has seen over 8.85 million vaccinations in the district of which 6.36 million have got their first dose and 2.48 million have got both doses. As per the district’s estimated population, more than 8.53 million people are eligible to get the vaccine in Pune. So, 6.05 million still await their second dose and are yet to be fully vaccinated and 2.17 million are yet to get their first dose.

As of Wednesday evening, Pune has reported more than 95,000 vaccinations on the day which took the total count to 8,851,036 of which 6,365,663 have got their first shot and 2,485,373 have been fully vaccinated. Of these, 8,070,838 were Covishield shots, 732,883 have got Covaxin and 47,315 have got Sputnik shots.

The highest vaccination was conducted in the age group of 18-45 years where 4,727,597 vaccines were administered, 2,408,598 vaccines were administered in the age group of 45-60 years and above 60 years 1,714,841 beneficiaries got the shot.

In the past few days due to a large supply of vaccines to the district, Pune has been able to vaccinate a large number of people in a day which made Pune as the first and only district in the state to vaccinate more than 0.2 million doses in a day on August 31 when a private company donated a large number of vaccines.

In an ideal situation when about 0.1 million doses are administered daily it would still take more than two months for the entire district’s eligible population, aged more than 18 years to be fully vaccinated considering the absolute numbers, according to medical experts.

