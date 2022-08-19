More vials available, vaccination drive to pick up pace in Pune: Health department
As per health department officials, 102,760 doses of Covishield, 102,230 doses of Covaxin and 104,540 doses of Corbevax are available in the district. While 29,860 doses of Covishield, 31,410 doses of Covaxin and 23,680 doses of Corbevax are available with Pune Municipal Corporation
The inoculation drive will now pick up pace as the health department has sufficient stock of Corbevax, Covaxin and Covishield, said officials.
Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer at health department of the PMC, said that there is sufficient stock with the department to carry out an inoculation drive for the next few days.
“We have good vaccine stock of Covishield, Covaxin and Covishield for the next few days. All our vaccination centres are functioning. As the festive season has commenced, crowding is likely to increase during this time and so, it is important to complete vaccination,” said Deokar.
Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer said that under various initiatives, inoculation drives are undertaken in city and rural areas.
“As the festive season approaches, beneficiaries should complete their vaccination doses. Although Covid cases are decreasing, the emphasis on vaccination should continue. Complete doses of vaccination help high-risk patients and many have reported mild symptoms due to vaccination,” said Dr Desai.
Prevalence of BA.2.75 variant on the rise in Maharashtra
Routine genome sequencing surveillance is underway for Covid-19 in the state across seven laboratories under Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG).
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that as per reports obtained from various laboratories between August 10 and August 19, 73 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, in addition to 209 patients of BA.2.75 were found in the state.
“The latest report also suggests that BA.2.75 subvariant patients are on the rise, while patients infected with BA.2.38 variant which was earlier the dominant one, seem to be reducing. A detailed epidemiological investigation of these patients is underway. This has taken the state tally of BA.4 and BA.5 to 348, and that of BA.2.75 to 459,” said Dr Awate.
Pune’s four dams filled to 100% of capacity
The four dams that supply water to the city, as per officials, have reached full capacity as of Friday. By 9:30 pm on Friday, 15,000 cusec water was released from Khadakwasla dam. Panshet spillway has released 1,954 cusecs, Warasgaon spillway 3,552 cusecs and Temghar has released 100 cusecs of water. The total capacity of four dams as of Friday is 29.15 thousand million cubic feet water and dam capacity is at 100 per cent.
Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh on Aug 23, first time after losing by-polls
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav will visit Azamgarh for the first time since his party lost the citadel to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2022 Lok Sabha by-polls held in June. “The SP national president will visit Azamgarh on August 23 now instead of the earlier scheduled date of August 20,” said the former district president of the party Havaldar Singh.
Akhilesh, Shivpal invoke Lord Krishna
Lucknow: On Janmashtami, the day celebrated as the birth anniversary of Hindu deity Lord Krishna, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and his politically estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav invoked Lord Krishna. According to the epic Mahabharat, before the battle between Kauravas (Duryodhana and his brothers) and Pandavas (Yudhishthir and brothers), Duryodhana asked Lord Krishna to fight from his side. Eventually the Pandavas won the war. Kansa was Krishna's uncle. Eventually, Krishna killed Kansa.
Fulfil duties with PM’s five resolves in mind to make India a superpower: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged people to fulfil their duties keeping in mind the five resolves mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech to make India a superpower. “If we all discharge our work with honesty, no one can stop us from making country a superpower,” he said.
Politics rule as Maharashtra celebrates Dahi Handi, over 100 injured in Mumbai
At least 111 Dahi Handi participants suffered injuries across Mumbai while forming pyramids where the festival was celebrated on a grand scale on Friday. Read Dahi Handi is the battleground in Shiv Sena vs Shinde turf war The Mumbai civic body said that while 111 injuries were reported, 88 of the cases were treated and discharged.
