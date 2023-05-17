Pune woman arrested for allegedly beating 13-year-old daughter to death

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly beating her 13-year-old daughter to death following a petty quarrel at their residence in Shivshambhu Colony, Thergaon. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly beating her 13-year-old daughter to death (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The accused,identified as Nadini Satish Bagul was arrested on charges of murder. The incident occurred on May 14 at around 11.30 am. A case was lodged at Wakad police station on Monday.

According to police officials, a heated argument regarding groceries occurred between the woman and her mother. The matter escalated as the mother assaulted her with bamboo sticks. The suffered severe blows to her hands, legs, back, and face. When the mother realised the gravity of the situation, she rushed her to the hospital.

However, suspicions arose when the mother claimed that the girl had accidentally fallen down the stairs at home, causing her injuries. The doctors, recognising the signs of foul play, promptly informed the police about the incident. The doctors announced her dead when she was brought in.

Upon examination, it was discovered that the girl had not suffered any injuries prior to the assault. Furthermore, visible wounds were found on various parts of her body, said police officials.

A case under IPC section 302 has been registered.