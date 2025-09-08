Motorcyclist killed after a height barrier collapses

PUNE: A 35-year-old motorcyclist from Narhe was killed in a tragic accident after an iron guardrail collapsed on him on Friday. (Shutterstock)

A 35-year-old motorcyclist from Narhe was killed in a tragic accident after an iron guardrail collapsed on him on Friday. The incident occurred when a tempo struck the iron guardrail, causing it to fall on the victim who was passing by on his two-wheeler.

The incident was reported at Khadak Chowk, Dhayari Goanthan, at around 2:45 PM.

The deceased has been identified as Makrand Kulkarni, 35, a resident of Sonar landmark, near Rajdhani sweet, Bhumkar Chowk, Narhe.

According to police, a height barrier was placed in order to prevent entry for the heavy vehicles in the locality. However, an overspeeding tempo rammed into the iron structure with force, dislodging it from its position. The motorcyclist, who happened to be riding at the spot, sustained severe injuries as the barrier crashed onto him. Despite efforts to rush him to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead.

Police said the tempo driver fled from the spot without informing the Police. A case has been registered under BNS sections 106(1) and 281 and sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act.