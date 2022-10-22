MP CM woos investors in Pune, says state has friendly policies

PUNE: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday visited Pune to persuade industry to invest in his state, saying that there can be healthy competition among the states in terms of inviting investment/industry. The chief minister also assured investors that they will not have to face any trouble from anti-social elements as the latter are now scared of his government’s bulldozer action.

Chouhan’s visit came barely days after mining giant Vedanta Ltd. selected Gujarat over Maharashtra for setting up its semiconductor manufacturing facility as part of its $20 billion joint-venture (JV) with Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer, Foxconn.

The Madhya Pradesh CM, while speaking at a session here on investment opportunities in his state organised by the MP government and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said that industries can look to invest in MP as his state has the most conducive atmosphere for business.

About his visit coming barely days after Maharashtra’s losing a major project, Chouhan said that he intends to promote healthy competition among the states. “If the Maharashtra chief minister wishes to come to MP and invite investors, he is most welcome there. Let there be healthy competition,” Chouhan said. Those looking to invest in MP will not face any trouble and red-tape, he assured.

“I have come to request all you investor friends to visit Madhya Pradesh. If you face any kind of problem, I am available to solve it. I have scheduled to meet entrepreneurs every Monday. You can also attend the Global Investors Summit. If you want to come before that, you are most welcome,” Chouhan said.

Speaking about the law-and-order situation in MP, Chouhan said that when he became the CM for the first time, dacoits used to be there in the Chambal area and movies used to be made on them in Mumbai. “But I snatched the jobs of the Mumbaiwalas as the dacoits were either eliminated or they surrendered or they are languishing in jails,” Chouhan said.

“MP has the most conducive atmosphere for businesses,” the MP CM said, while urging industry to invest in his state. “The state has ample cheap land for businesses, and also skilled manpower. It also offers affordable electricity to industry,” he added.

Chouhan said that after becoming the CM for the fourth time (in March 2020), the first thing his government did was to bring in labour reforms. “Our policies are investor-friendly. I invite you to MP because I am there. Every Monday, I spare time to meet investors,” he said.