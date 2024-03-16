MPCB issues order to state local bodies to step up action against single-use plastic

Pune: The newly-appointed chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on March 12 issued an order to all local bodies in the state to speed up action against single-use plastic. The chairman has also asked the local bodies to constitute a separate task force to inspect various establishments and take action against those found guilty. Newly-appointed MPCB chairman on March 12 issued an order to all local bodies in the state to speed up action against single-use plastic. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Siddhesh Kadam - son of former environment minister, Ramdas Kadam, who implemented the plastic ban – recently assumed charge as chairman of the MPCB. After taking charge, Kadam issued an order to all local bodies in Maharashtra, including the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, to constitute a separate task force to inspect various establishments (public and commercial) and take action against those found guilty.

The order also highlighted that the MPCB has observed significant reduction in action against single-use plastic (production, sale and application). Therefore, guidelines have been issued to local bodies not only to initiate action but also create awareness among the people. The board has also asked the local bodies to submit detailed action reports within 10 days (March 22).

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB, said, “The direction has been issued by the Mumbai head office. The local bodies have been asked to take strict action to curb plastic waste as well as application of single-use plastic products. I believe that this initiative will help us keep a check on plastic waste in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities.”

In 2016, the state government had implemented the ‘Plastic Waste Management Rules’ under which, production, use, storage, distribution (wholesale and retail), import, and transport of all types of plastic bags; single-use disposable items made of plastic; thermocol; and small bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET, PETE) with a capacity of less than half-a-litre; was banned. However, amendments were made to these rules in 2018 and 2022, and certain plastic items were excluded from their purview.

Furthermore, the MPCB took action against several industries and establishments for application of single-use plastic products. Reportedly, Pune saw the maximum action during the initial years of the ban. In recent years however, the action has reduced significantly.