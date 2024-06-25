MPCB issues show-cause notice to Dehu Council after foam covers surface of Indrayani River

After the recent sighting of foam in the Indrayani River, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on June 24 issued show-cause notice to the Dehu Council asking why the board should not take action against it. Recently, a thick layer of foam appeared on the Indrayani River in the Dehugaon and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. (FILE PHOTO)

Recently, a thick layer of foam appeared on the Indrayani River in the Dehugaon and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. With the annual Palkhi procession starting from both Dehu and Alandi on June 29 and lakhs of devotees taking a dip in the holy river and partaking of its sacred water, the sighting of foam set alarm bells ringing.

Taking cognisance of the Hindustan Times report, the MPCB issued show-cause notice to the Dehu Council.

The notice stated that after examining the river water and the board reports, it has been concluded that the Dehu Council is discharging untreated domestic effluent into the Indrayani River through various nullahs, thereby causing pollution and killing the fish in the river.

The notice said that the council had failed to comply with the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974. Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred upon the board under section 33 A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974, the regional officer had asked the Dehu Council as to why persons responsible for the day-to-day affairs of the council should not be prosecuted and why the Dehugaon Nagar Panchayat should not be made to cough up the maximum environmental compensation.

The notice further stated that the board has given a 15-day deadline to the Dehu Council to respond with a corrective action plan with short-term and long-term measures for treatment of 100% domestic effluent generated within its jurisdiction. Failing which, the MPCB will initiate legal action against the council without giving any further notice.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB Pune, said, “We are constantly following up on the Indrayani River pollution issue. We have been issuing notices to both the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and all related municipal councils responsible for the Indrayani River pollution. Regular water sample testing is also conducted. All necessary action has been taken within the power of the board and efforts are underway to prevent discharge of untreated sewage and improve the water quality of the Indrayani River.”

On June 20, the MPCB had also held a joint meeting with representatives of all local bodies from Pune, Solapur and Satara responsible for the Indrayani, Nira and Bhima rivers and with representatives of sugar and other industries which are a potential threat to the river.

In this meeting, the board instructed all local bodies to remove water hyacinth from the rivers and create awareness with the help of loudspeakers and signage boards about not drinking river water that is unfit to drink.

The board also instructed industry representatives to prevent pollution of natural water resources in their areas and take appropriate measures for solid waste management and appoint a separate team for the same. Also, tree plantation and public awareness campaigns should be organised during the Palkhi procession.