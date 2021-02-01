MPCB to test water sample from Keju Devi temple boat club

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will be collecting water samples of the Pavana river at the Kaju Devi temple boat club in Chinchwad where a huge amount of foam has been seen in the water.

“Our officials will be collecting water samples from the spot and it will be sent for testing in the labs. The result will tell us why there was a formation of foam in the water, the report will take at least 15 days to come out,” said Kiran Hasabnis, MPCB, sub-regional officer, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

A spot visit from HT on Sunday confirmed the presence of foam in water.

“The foam formed by the commercial wastewater chemical or domestic wastewater will be confirmed from the test. Residents continue washing animals in the water near Keju Devi temple,” said Hasabnis.

In the past as well there were many incidents when fish were found dead at the Keju Devi temple boat club.

“In 2019, we surveyed the complete area by boat, and it was noticed that due to discharge of wastewater in the river the deaths occurred,” added Hasabnis.

Social activists and residents blame the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) while MPCB said that the civic body has undertaken some work to stop the waste water entering from various big nullahs in the river.

“Sewage water treatment plants have been installed in many places and placing of proper drainage network is also in the process. In October 2020, we filed a case against PCMC at Shivajinagar court and asked them to fix the problem of water pollution in the Pavana river,” added Hasabnis.

The wastewater from big nullahs near Raaga hotel, Akurdi, Walekarwadi, Tathwade and Thergaon enters the Pavana river.

“The PCMC has started working after that and they have assured to fast track the work,” added Hasabnis.