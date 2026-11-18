PUNE: In a breather for thousands of candidates appearing for the Maharashtra group C services combined preliminary examination 2026, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has allowed applicants to update their reservation-related claims including caste category, non-creamy layer (NCL) status, domicile details and claims under various parallel reservation categories, without cancelling their previously submitted applications or paying the examination fees again. MPSC has allowed Group C applicants to update their reservation-related claims without cancelling their previously submitted applications or paying the examination fees again. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The decision follows a large number of representations received by the commission from candidates who had already submitted their applications but wanted to make corrections to their reservation-related information. The candidates had sought an opportunity to cancel their existing applications, and submit fresh ones to rectify these details. Taking their demands into consideration, the commission has now permitted them to update the relevant information through its online application system.

According to the corrigendum issued on November 17, candidates can update their social reservation claims including caste-related details as well as parallel reservation claims such as those for women, sportspersons, ex-servicemen, graduate part-time employees, earthquake-affected persons, project-affected persons, persons with disabilities, and orphans. Candidates can also make changes to their NCL-related entries and details concerning domicile certificates. The commission has clarified that, “candidates do not need to cancel their previously submitted applications to make these changes. They will also not be required to pay the examination fees again while exercising their options for additional cadres.”

The corrigendum dated November 17 follows two earlier corrigenda issued by the commission on November 6 and November 13. Through these notifications, the MPSC had introduced additional cadres under the Maharashtra group C services combined preliminary examination 2026, and allowed candidates to update their educational qualifications to become eligible for the newly-included posts. The November 13 corrigendum specifically addressed the educational qualifications required for the posts of craft instructor/trade instructor and civil engineering assistant in the public works and water resources departments. For the craft instructor/trade instructor post, the commission clarified that the relevant degree, diploma, national trade certificate or national apprenticeship certificate in the respective subject would be considered, as specified in the attached schedule and the state government’s communication. Candidates who had already applied for the examination but became eligible for the newly-added cadres based on these qualifications were allowed to update their educational details in their profiles, and exercise additional cadre preferences. The commission clarified that they would not have to cancel their existing applications or pay the examination fees again for this process. The November 17 corrigendum now extends this facility to candidates seeking corrections to their reservation-related claims as well. The examination is being conducted to fill 16,717 vacancies across various cadres. The commission has clarified that all other conditions mentioned in the original advertisement and subsequent corrigenda will remain unchanged.