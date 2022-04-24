MPSC aspirant assaulted for resisting mobile theft in Chinchwad

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday booked three people for assaulting a state civil services exam aspirant, who was collecting books from his previous accommodation in Chinchwad on Friday evening.

The incident took place at 8:15pm on Friday evening near the railway tunnel at Gurudwara chowk in Valhekarwadi, Chinchwad. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the injured man, Ramesh Narayan Kharmate, 28, a resident of Malwadi in Talegaon Dabhade and a native of Pathardi in Ahmednagar.

An aspirant of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination, the man used to live in a hostel in Valhekarwadi where he had left his books. He was visiting the room in order to collect the books, when a man tried to steal his mobile phone. Kharmate allegedly resisted the mobile theft, after which the three men chased him on foot and accosted him. While two of them held his hands, the third one hit Kharmate in the head with a cement block that was lying around, according to the complaint. The complainant has reportedly sustained severe head injury.

A case under Sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chinchwad police station.