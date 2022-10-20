MPSC aspirants hold protest in Pune, demand stipend

Students appearing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) staged a protest at Shastri Road, near Ahilya Devi study circle on Thursday.

They demanded that government should allocate funds under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute, better known as ‘Mahajyoti.’

There are around 2,500 students in Maharashtra preparing for MPSC exams and they were supposed to get a one-time emergency fund and monthly stipend of ₹10,000, but for the last five months, they have not got it.

“Out of the 2,500 students selected under the Mahajyoti scheme majority of them are in Pune, who come from rural parts of the state and they prepare for various competitive examinations under MPSC. We were selected to get the emergency funds and monthly stipend from the state government, but we have not yet received any amount,” said Manoj Pingale, MPSC aspirant.

Earlier this year the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government started the Mahajyoti scheme. It was announced that two regional centres will come up in Aurangabad and Nashik till the end of October, but it never took off. Under the scheme, funds were to be allotted for skill training courses, competitive exam coaching, scholarships, fellowships, hostels and construction of administrative buildings.

