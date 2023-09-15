MPSC aspirants to stage protest over state decision

Pune: Aspirants of state competitive exams will stage a protest in front of the collectorate on Friday over the Maharashtra government’s decision to recruit employees through private firms. They have also flagged the ongoing talathi recruitment process despite reports of malpractices.

Aspirants of state competitive exams will stage a protest in front of the Pune collectorate on Friday over the Maharashtra government’s decision to recruit employees through private firms. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The protest, to be carried out by the Competitive Examination Coordination Committee, will start at 10 am. Their demands include the government’s decision to cancel its decision to contract out government jobs, and hold re-exam of talathi recruitment.

“The state government has decided to privatise recruitment of government employees by issuing a circular on September 6. The decision has left the future of lakhs of students in Maharashtra aspiring for a government job at stake,” said Manoj Patil, one of the members of the committee.

“We have appealed to students to turn up in large numbers at the protest site,” said Sarika Kenjale, another Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam aspirant.

