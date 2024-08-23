MPSC postpones preliminary exam; students continue stir

Pune: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Thursday said that it has postponed the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination scheduled to be held on August 25 amid protests by aspirants seeking date change and making a few more demands. MPSC on Thursday said that it has postponed the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination scheduled to be held on August 25. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

In a post on X, the recruitment body said it would announce the new date in the coming days.

Many MPSC aspirants have been protesting at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road since Tuesday night demanding a different date saying it clashed with the Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) exam for clerical positions. They also want recruitment to more posts done through the exam.

“In a meeting today, it has been decided to postpone the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination. The new date of the said exam will be announced soon,” MPSC said in the post on X.

MPSC held a meeting with student group at Mumbai on Thursday before making the announcement.

However, protestors continued their agitation and blocked the busy stretch connecting Deccan with Sinhgad Road.

“Till our other demands like the inclusion of 258 posts of agriculture department (in MPSC exam) are not met, our agitation will continue,” said a candidate.

The protest has also taken a political turn with Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar issuing an ultimatum to join the agitation if the government failed to make its stand clear on the matter. Other party leaders, including Rohit Pawar and Supriya Sule, also visited the protest site at Navi Peth.

“It is the responsibility of the state government to consider the interests of students taking the MPSC exam … However, it seems, the rulers are not taking it seriously. By tomorrow (Thursday), if the government does not clarify its stand, I will go to the venue and take part in the agitation to ensure justice for the candidates,” he wrote on X late Wednesday night.

Rohit has been sitting with the agitating candidates.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Yesterday I requested the MPSC, and I am very grateful to its chairman and all members for taking a decision in the interest of the students.”