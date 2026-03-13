MSBSHSE exam process under scanner after class 6 students found checking SSC papers

The examination process of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has come under scrutiny after a video surfaced allegedly showing Class 6 students assist in the evaluation of Class 10 board exam answer sheets at a private school in Vidani village of Phaltan taluka in Satara district. Taking cognisance of the video, the Kolhapur division of the MSBSHSE, which oversees the Satara district, has decided to send a team of officials to Phaltan to conduct an inquiry. Kolhapur divisional board chairman Rajesh Kshirsagar said that officials will visit the school on March 13 to conduct a detailed probe and review CCTV footage related to the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The video purportedly shows two young girls helping a teacher, Vaibhav Shende, check Marathi subject papers of Class 10 students. The incident came to light after the Kolhapur divisional board received a preliminary report from the Satara district education committee. A complaint was lodged last week, following which district officials conducted an initial inquiry on March 9 and submitted a primary report to divisional authorities.

Kolhapur divisional board chairman Rajesh Kshirsagar said, "Evaluation of board exam papers is a confidential process. Allowing students to handle answer sheets is highly inappropriate. A detailed inquiry will be conducted and necessary action will follow."

Preliminary information suggests that while Shende was officially assigned to supervise the evaluation work, he allegedly allowed the Class 6 students to help by marking answers on blank pages of Class 10 answer sheets. Authorities said that strict action will be taken if the allegations are confirmed.

Officials from the Kolhapur divisional board said that the inquiry will be completed on a priority basis and CCTV footage from the school will be examined as part of the investigation.