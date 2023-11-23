MSEDCL appeals to consumers to use app for transformer repairs

PUNE To improve the efficiency of electricity services, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has encouraged customers to use its mobile app to report transformer failures.

To expedite the replacement of repaired transformers and address delays caused by burnt or failed units, MSEDCL has implemented various measures. These include ensuring the immediate availability of transformer oil and maintaining a stockpile of repaired transformers. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Rajendra Pawar, chief superintendent engineer, Pune circle of MSEDCL, said, “MSEDCL has streamlined its processes, ensuring that defective transformers are replaced within a maximum of three days after receiving reported incidents through the mobile app.”

“To avoid a delay in obtaining information about malfunctioning transformers, we are urging consumers to actively contribute by utilizing the user-friendly features on the MSEDCL app,” he said.

