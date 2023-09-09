MSEDCL approves two new substations in Pimpri-Chinchwad areas

Pune



In a response to the growing demand for power and the need to ease the strain on the existing distribution grid, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has given the green signal for the installation of two new substations, officials said on Saturday.

With the addition of two new 220 kV capacity extra-high-voltage substations and a 100 MVA capacity increase in an existing substation, the areas and facilities in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Bhosari, and Chinchwad MIDC and its surroundings will experience improved power supply.

The chairman and Managing Director (MD) of Mahavitaran, Lokesh Chandra, approved the construction of these new ultra-high-tension substations, and the proposal has been forwarded to Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) for further action. MSETCL will be responsible for the construction of the new sub-centres and capacity enhancements.

The introduction of these new HV substations and the capacity expansion of an existing one will lead to a substantial reduction in the power load on the following five HV substations such as Bhosari (Substations 1 and 2), Telco Substation, Markal Substation, and Century ENCA Substation.

These improvements are expected to reduce the frequency and duration of power outages, enhance efficiency during outages, and minimise power loss.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of Pune Circle of MSEDCL said, “The headquarters has given the green signal for two new high-tension substations and the expansion of one substation’s capacity. This initiative will see the installation of four 50 MVA capacity power transformers at the Pride World City substation, two at the Safari Park substation, and two additional power transformers at the Century ENCA substation. This will result in a power load capacity of approximately 400 MVA, with a direct positive impact on Pimpri Chinchwad city, the Bhosari MIDC area, and approximately 20 surrounding villages, ensuring a reliable supply of high-quality power,” he added.

The transformative project includes Pride World City substation (Charholi): This 220/33/22 KV substation will see the installation of two 50 MVA (Megavolt amperes) power transformers and Safari Park substation (Moshi): Another 220/22 KV substation, it will also receive two 50 MVA power transformers.

The existing Century ENCA Substation (Bhosari Mahavitaran will experience a significant capacity boost with the installation of an additional 100 MVA transformer.

