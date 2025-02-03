MSEDCL commissions two new power lines in Kondhwa, Pisoli

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has commissioned two new 22 KV power lines in Kondhwa and Pisoli to improve electricity supply for domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers. Arvind Bulbule, superintendent engineer, said that the Brahma 22 KV power line, which supplies electricity to the Brahma Switching Station, has been completed. (HT)

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, inaugurated the project on Saturday and will benefit 41,900 consumers.

Pawar said, “The new line will provide better quality power supply to consumers in the Punyadham Ashram Road, Tiny Industrial Area, and Pisoli areas.”

Arvind Bulbule, superintendent engineer, said that the Brahma 22 KV power line, which supplies electricity to the Brahma Switching Station, has been completed. “This will ensure a smooth and quality power supply for 23,000 consumers in Kondhwa, Bhagyodaya Nagar, Shivneri, Kuba Masjid, and Waghjai areas,” he said.