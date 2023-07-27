MSEDCL disconnects electricity supply of 8,914 consumers in Pune due to pending bills

Faced with a growing number of consumers who haven’t paid their bills, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has started disconnecting the power supply of these consumers. In the past two weeks alone, the MSEDCL has cut off the electricity supply of 8,914 consumers in Pune city.

In neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, as many as 151,409 consumers owe the MSEDCL ₹ 54.29 crore in arrears. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to MSEDCL statistics, a staggering 708,892 consumers in the region owe a jaw-dropping ₹204.67 crore in arrears. Despite repeated appeals from the authorities, most of these consumers have failed to clear their overdue bills leading to the spectre of power disconnection.

Within the Pune Circle alone, a total 314,920 consumers owe the MSEDCL ₹76.11 crore in arrears. Of these, 268,122 are domestic consumers with arrears amounting to ₹53.91 crore; 43,638 are commercial consumers with arrears of ₹20.09 crore; and 3,160 are industrial consumers with arrears totalling ₹2.12 crore. The power supply of 8,914 consumers in Pune city has already been disconnected over non-payment of overdue bills.

In neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, as many as 151,409 consumers owe the MSEDCL ₹54.29 crore in arrears. Of these, 125,869 are domestic consumers with arrears of ₹31.63 crore; 21,035 are commercial consumers with arrears of ₹13.04 crore; and 4,505 are industrial consumers with arrears of ₹9.61 crore. Consequently, the power supply of 952 consumers has been disconnected in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The situation is equally worrying in the rural areas of Ambegaon, Junnar, Maval, Khed, Mulshi, Velhe and Haveli talukas where a total 242,563 consumers are struggling with unpaid bills amounting to ₹74.27 crore. Of these, 216,261 are domestic consumers with arrears of ₹52.57 crore; 22,596 are commercial consumers with arrears of ₹14.35 crore; and 3,706 are industrial consumers with arrears of ₹7.35 crore. The power supply of as many as 4,289 consumers in these areas has already been disconnected.

Over the past fortnight, the power connections of as many as 14,155 consumers in the Pune Circle have been severed due to non-payment of arrears. The Pune Circle includes Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the rural areas of Ambegaon, Junnar, Maval, Khed, Mulshi, Velhe and Haveli talukas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of the Pune Circle of MSEDCL, said, “In an effort to help consumers settle their current and overdue electricity bills, all authorised electricity bill payment centres in the Pune Circle will remain open during regular office hours on upcoming public holidays; Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30. Additionally, consumers with low-pressure connections can conveniently pay their dues from the comfort of their homes using the ‘online’ facility accessible through the official website www.mahadiscom.in and the mobile app.”

The MSEDCL has appealed to all consumers to promptly settle their overdue electricity bills failing which, power supply will be disconnected. The authorities have emphasised the importance of responsible bill payment to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all residents and businesses in the region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON