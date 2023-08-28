MSEDCL begins inspection & maintenance of DP, transformers ahead of Ganesh festival

PUNE: Ahead of the annual Ganesh festival, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has started inspection and maintenance of transformers and double pole (DP) switches on the roadside in order to be able to provide temporary power connections to all the Ganesh mandals. Every year during the Ganesh festival, the MSEDCL provides temporary power connections to the Ganesh mandals.

The MSEDCL has also requested the Ganesh mandals to check the lighting wires daily. (HT PHOTO)

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of the Pune Circle of the MSEDCL, held a meeting on Monday wherein he discussed temporary power connections to be given to the Ganesh mandals. Pawar instructed all engineers to provide temporary power connections to all the Ganesh mandals. “I have instructed all the engineers to inspect the transformers and DPs to provide power connections to the Ganesh mandals. Domestic electricity tariff will be charged for temporary electricity connections given to the Ganesh mandals. I have given instructions regarding the online application process for the power connections. I have also ordered a security deposit from all the Ganesh mandals,” Pawar said.

The MSEDCL has also appealed to all the Ganesh mandals to take proper care of the electrical system to avoid hazards. The electrical system will be installed in the pandals by authorised electrical contractors who will ensure that earthing in the mandap is in good condition. If the insulation of wires inside the circle is damaged, electric current may flow through such wires into iron sheets/wet objects. Insulation tape of suitable capacity will be used to avoid such hazards. Plywood or wooden boards will be set up behind the switchboards. The MSEDCL has also requested the Ganesh mandals to check the lighting wires daily.

