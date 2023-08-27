MSEDCL disconnects power supply of 30K consumers over bill arrears

PUNE To combat financial crisis, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has intensified action against consumers who have unpaid electricity bills. Over the past 25 days, MSEDCL has disconnected more than 30,000 disconnections in Pune district.

As per MSEDCL officials, arrears of electricity bills are not being paid despite repeated appeals by consumers in the non-agriculture categories.

At present, there are 7, 80,611 domestic, commercial and industrial consumers in Pune district who have an outstanding amount of ₹200.25 crore.

In Pune district, there are arrears of ₹134.34 crore of 6.79 lakh domestic consumers. For the commercial category, the outstanding amount is ₹45.12 crore (79,418 consumers). More than 11,000 consumers of the industrial category owe an amount of ₹20.79 crore to MSEDCL.

Nishikant Raut, public relation officer of MSEDCL, Pune circle, said, “MSEDCL has also deputed an independent team to check consumer’s connection that are providing electrical connection to defaulter consumers illegally.”

“ Any instance of unauthorised electricity usages such as tapping into a neighbour’s connection through cables are taken seriously. Under the section of 135, 138 of the Indian Electricity Act-200, both neighbours and defaulters involved in such activities face legal action,” he said.

MSEDCL has appealed to all its consumers with overdue bills to pay them immediately to avoid action. To pay bills, consumers can use online payment options available on the website www.mahadiscom.in.

Additionally, consumers can use MSEDCL mobile app to make seamless payments. Consumers can use RTGS or NEFT facility to pay a bill amount of more than ₹5,000.