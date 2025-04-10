Menu Explore
MSEDCL Pune division sees 5,137 cr revenue growth in two years

BySiddharth Gadkari
Apr 10, 2025 10:32 PM IST

MSEDCL has managed to recover pending bills, bringing down dues from ₹124 crore to ₹69 crore in the last two years, besides recovering ₹62 crore in power theft cases

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Pune zone has claimed a revenue increase of 5,137 crore and addition of 4.34 lakh new connections in the last two years. The utility has registered 74,916 power outages during the same period in the region, including two major disruptions on April 9 that affected nearly 80,000 consumers.

In the financial year 2023-24, there were 10,368 power outage incidents and the figure increased to 64,578 the next year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The zone covers areas under Ganeshkhind Road (urban), Pune (rural), and Rasta Peth (urban) divisions.

In the financial year 2023-24, there were 10,368 power outage incidents and the figure increased to 64,578 the next year.

MSEDCL has managed to recover pending bills, bringing down dues from 124 crore to 69 crore in the last two years, besides recovering 62 crore in power theft cases.

During this period, rooftop solar capacity in the division increased from 249 MW to 474 MW.

On April 9, two outages affected around 80,000 consumers. In Manjari, a 630 KVA transformer failed at 10pm, cutting off power to around 1,400 consumers before being restored by morning.

At midnight, a breakdown at Rahatani 132 KV substation caused a 22MW power shortage causing cyclical load shedding between 12am and 3am. A breakdown in 220 KV Kandalgaon tower line caused 37-minute power outage for about 66,000 customers.

Rajendra Pawar, MSEDCL chief engineer, said, “Frequent power cuts remain a big challenge for the department.”

