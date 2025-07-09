MSEDCL ready with emergency plan to ensure uninterrupted power during one-day strike

Six out of 23 employee unions of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have announced a one-day strike on Wednesday, July 9. Despite the protest, MSEDCL has assured that contingency arrangements are in place to maintain an uninterrupted power supply across the state, including in the Pune circle. These include the filling of 40,000 vacant posts, regularisation of 43,000 contract workers, staff approvals for substations commissioned after 2019, inclusion of all employees in the pension scheme, and implementation of a fair pay structure. (HT)

Speaking to Hindustan Times, an MSEDCL official from the Pune circle said, “We have activated our emergency teams and set up control rooms at all headquarters and regional offices. Power supply will be closely monitored every hour.”

The strike has been organised by a joint action committee representing the six unions, demanding the fulfilment of several long-pending issues. These include the filling of 40,000 vacant posts, regularisation of 43,000 contract workers, staff approvals for substations commissioned after 2019, inclusion of all employees in the pension scheme, and implementation of a fair pay structure.

Senior MSEDCL officials, including chairman and MD Lokesh Chandra and director (HR) Rajendra Pawar, held meetings with union leaders and gave a positive response to their key issues. The management has appealed to the unions to avoid the strike in the public interest.

To ensure seamless power supply during the strike, MSEDCL has deployed backup staff. Employees not participating in the strike, along with outsourced workers and contract-based staff from the company’s approved list, have been temporarily assigned duties at local offices and substations. Contractors have been asked to provide extra manpower, along with vehicles and essential equipment.

All types of essential electrical materials like transformers, oil, wires, poles, cables, feeder pillars, and distribution boxes have been stocked at various offices for emergency use. Leaves of all engineers and staff on July 9 have been cancelled, except in cases of serious emergencies.

MSEDCL has also taken special steps to ensure uninterrupted supply to essential services like households, water supply schemes, hospitals, mobile towers, and government offices. Backup arrangements like power rerouting (backfeed) will be used wherever outages occur.