MSEDCL staff attacked for overnight power cut in Kondhwa, two held

PUNE The Pune police arrested two persons for allegedly attacking officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for an overnight power cut in Kondhwa on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested persons have been identified as Dattatray Dhandekar (35) and Prathamesh Dhandekar (32) both residents of Dhandekar vasti in Yewalewadi, Kondhwa. The complainant has been identified as Sunil Patil (56) a resident of Ambegaon Budrukh, who works in the Somji branch of MSEDCL.

The power supply in the Dhandekar vasti had allegedly been cut off since Tuesday night. The two men entered the MSEDCL office and started using abusive language and attacked an official identified as Krushna Gutte before attacking and pushing the complainant to the floor, according to the police.

A case under Sections 353, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Kondhwa police station. Assistant police inspector Harshada Dagde of Kondhwa police station is investigating the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}