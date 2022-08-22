MSEDCL terminates service of 71 meter reading agencies across Maharashtra
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has suspended the service of 71 defaulting meter reading agencies across the state following complaints from consumers about inaccurate bills
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has suspended the service of 71 defaulting meter reading agencies across the state following complaints from consumers about inaccurate bills.
Meter reading agencies work on a contract basis. They take meter readings at residential societies and houses for MSEDCL and are paid for each reading. But recently many consumers had reported wrong electricity readings and inaccurate bills.
“Due to rising consumer complaints about wrong electricity bills and other issues, MSEDCL has suspended services of 71 agencies,” said Bharat Pawar, deputy chief Public Relation Officers (PRO) of MSEDCL Pune region.
“This has led to a rise of approximately ₹575 crores in revenue to MSEDCL, in the last three to four months. Also, 41 employees have been served notices for their lax approach towards the issue,” said officials.
Madhukar Joshi, a resident of Katraj, said, his house is closed and yet he received a bill of ₹2,300 last month. “When I saw the bill, it had random numbers of units consumed when in reality the house was locked. This month, I got the bill of ₹4,000.”
Activists have slammed the power distribution firm saying consumers have suffered due to escalated bills. “What about the consumers who suffered punishment unnecessarily and the correction of those bills? Compensation should be recovered from the agencies and given to the complainants and these meter reading agencies should not be employed again in any division of MSEDCL”, said Vivek Velankar, Right to Information Act (RTI) activist and president of Sajag Nagrik Manch.
To make things easier for consumers, an app by MSEDCL is available on Google Play. They can read their meters themselves using this app, without the intervention of any meter reading agency. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.msedcl.app (consumers can upload their readings on the website also)
Last week, Velankar filed a complaint to the Maharashtra Energy Regulatory Commission (MERC) about not publishing mandatory data on their website. Following this, the company published the reliability indices of the past three months, which showed that there were 30,748 power interruptions in the state in June alone. This is a steep increase from 14,771 in May and 21,817 in April.
“We aim to give 24X7 power supply to consumers. But due to weekly maintenance works and rainfall, power interruptions occur,” said Anil Kamble, chief PRO of MSEDCL.
“The data that is published on the website should be in simple and understandable language. It has to be notified on the home page so that consumers are aware of their right to an uninterrupted power supply. The public should create pressure for the same,” said Velankar.
Kamble said, “We usually publish the data quarterly. It is published after approval from the MERC, which takes some time. The indices will be published next in October.”
Velankar said, “According to the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF) rules, any complaint has to be addressed within 15 days, but MSEDCL takes months to do so.”
He added that this was the third time that he had to complain in the past one and half years, for various reasons.
-
60-year-old robbed of ₹7.64L through cybercrime in Uran
In the incident that was reported to Uran police on Saturday, the 60-year-old complainant alleged that the conman called him up by posing as an official from the electricity board, asking to pay electricity bill in order to avoid power disconnection. Eventually, he lost ₹7.64 lakh from his account. The complainant had kept his phone on the office desk and was away when he had missed a call.
-
14-yr-old shot dead for refusal to deliver liquor
A 14-year-old boy was shot dead, allegedly by liquor smugglers, in a village in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Monday after he refused to deliver a liquor consignment as ordered by them, according to the minor's younger brother who was accompanying him at the time. The incident took place at Chotki Itahna village under Krishnagarh police station limits on Monday afternoon when the two brothers were going to their field.
-
OPD services paralysed across Bihar as MBBS interns go on strike over stipend
Out-patient department (OPD) services across nine government medical colleges in Bihar were paralysed, either partially or fully, as nearly 1,000 MBBS interns went on a strike on Monday, demanding a hike in monthly stipend. The protest has posed the first big administrative challenge for Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who also handles the health portfolio, as the interns threatened that would intensify their protest and continue with their strike till the government heeds their demands.
-
Bihar man who beheaded his wife, toddler daughter arrested from Mumbai
A 35-year-old man from Madhepura in Bihar, who had allegedly beheaded Mohammed Zibrahil's wife and two-year-old daughter earlier this month, has been arrested from Mumbai, police said on Monday. “Acting on a tip-off, our team reached Mumbai and apprehended the accused, who was working as a labourer at a construction site of Mumbai Metro in Nagpada area,” Madhepura superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar told reporters on Monday. According to police, Zibrahil showed no remorse after his arrest.
-
Four friends returning from birthday party die in road accident in Gurugram
Four friends — two students and two private company employees – were killed and one other was seriously injured after their car was hit from behind by a bus, allegedly speeding, in Khetawas village on the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road on Monday, police said. An FIR has been registered against the bus driver at Farrukhnagar Police Station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics