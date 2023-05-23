MSEDCL to develop e-charging stations along highways

PUNE: With an ever-increasing number of electric vehicles in the city, the Maharashtra state electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has decided to develop more e-charging stations along all the highways passing through Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

New car charging station installed on the premises of MSEDCL subdivision of Ganeshkhind near SB road in Pune, on Monday. Maharashtra state electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has decided to develop e-charging stations along highways passing through Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. (KALPESH NUKTE/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Prasad Reshme, director of distribution (projects), MSEDCL, inaugurated a new charging station at the Ganeshkhind sub-divisional office on Senapati Bapat Road.

During the event, Reshme announced that Mahavitran has been named the state nodal agency for providing electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities, taking on this responsibility given the growing use of e-vehicles.

“Mahavitran is focused on establishing advanced charging stations and streamlining the process for charging station power connections. MSEDCL has established a dedicated web portal for this purpose, along with a mobile app for EV customers,” Reshme said.

He added that plans are in the pipeline to set up additional charging stations around the twin cities.

According to Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) numbers, post Covid-19 pandemic, the EV industry is booming in Pune. In 2022-23, 27,679 two-wheelers were registered with Pune RTO, as compared to 8,668 in 2021-22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition, there has been an increase in e-cars and auto-rickshaws in 2022-23.

The RTO registered 1,825 electric cars in 2022-23 as compared to 961 in the previous fiscal. Similarly, only six new electric auto-rickshaws were registered in 2021-22 and the number went up to 42 in 2022-23.

Overall, more than 46,000 EVs of all categories have been registered in Pune since the turn of 2021-22.

However, many have questioned the inadequate infrastructure to match the growing number of EVs in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Adv Mauli Shinde, a resident of Wadgaonsheri said, “It is good that MSEDCL has set up an e-charging station in Wadgaonsheri. It is close to my house. However, there is a need for more charging stations considering the high number of e-vehicles in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. The formula is simple: more the charging stations, less the waiting time for charging.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, there are 15 operational charging stations under the jurisdiction of MSEDCL Pune Circle.

The MSEDCL has installed its charging stations and developed an app named ‘Power App’ for electric vehicle consumers. By using the app, consumers can locate the nearest charging station, self-charge their vehicles, and make payments.