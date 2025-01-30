MSEDCL to install digital meters for online meter reading 

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has started providing free Smart TOD (times of day) digital electricity meters for new connections and faulty meter replacements. MSEDCL has also urged consumers to install these advanced meters. The introduction of smart meters will streamline the process and provide numerous benefits to consumers, officials said. (HT PHOTO)

The existing conventional electricity meter system involves monthly visits to 68.40 lakh customers in the Pune district for meter readings, bill preparation, and distribution, leading to delays and various issues. The introduction of smart meters will streamline the process and provide numerous benefits to consumers, officials said.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of MSEDCL Pune circle said, “MSEDCL is providing modern TOD electricity meters free of cost for new connections and faulty meter replacements. These meters have both prepaid and postpaid billing facilities. However, we are giving post-paid facilities to consumers like the existing ones and will not affect the current billing system.”

He further said, “With TOD meters, consumers can track their electricity usage on mobile phones, ensuring accurate billing. Key features include lower tariff rates during certain hours, net metering for solar power, automatic meter readings, and real-time consumption updates. We are urging consumers to install these advanced meters at no cost.”

From April, domestic consumers will be billed under the TOD system, with concessions for usage between 9 am and 5 pm. However, to benefit from the scheme, consumers need to have a TOD meter.

Last year, the Maharashtra Electricity Consumers Association objected to smart prepaid meters, fearing a rise in electricity costs. In response, MSEDCL decided to first install these meters in their offices and staff quarters instead of directly providing them to domestic consumers. After that, the meters were installed at substations and power lines.

As per MSEDCL officials, a total of 30,995 TOD meters have been installed in the Pune zone. These meters have been set up in government offices, government residences and for solar net metering.

Nishikant Raut, public relations officer of MSEDCL Pune circle said, “MSEDCL is installing free TOD meters under the Central government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for new connections and faulty meter replacements. Service providers NCC, Adani, Monte Carlo, and Jinus are handling the installation process. The postpaid billing system will continue, with no obligation to switch to prepaid mode.”

Consumers can track real-time electricity usage on mobile phones, ensuring accurate billing. The system eliminates errors from manual readings, estimated bills, and incorrect calculations.