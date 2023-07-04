MSEDCL to set up new sub-station to resolve Wagholi’s power problem

Despite the merger of Wagholi with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), its residents do not have access to basic infrastructure which includes regular and uninterrupted power supply. While the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has finalised land and sent a proposal to the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Mahatransco) for setting up a sub-station, it will take at least two years for the same.

Presently, Wagholi is part of Pune Circle rural of Mahavitaran. With a population of around one lakh, it is among the most urbanised of the newly merged villages. Wagholi gets power from the Lonikand-based 400 kilowatt (KV) sub-station which is around 18 to 20 kilometres from Wagholi. There is no sub-station between Lonikand and Kharadi and Wagholi is located at the tail end of the Lonikand sub-station and faces low voltage and power fluctuation. Recently, residents of Wagholi faced a 12-hour-long power outage after which the MSEDCL has taken up the matter on a priority basis. On Monday, MSEDCL officials paid a visit to different areas to set up extra high voltage (EHV) sub-stations.

Rajendra Pawar, chief superintendent of MSEDCL Pune Circle, said, “From the last two years, we were searching for land for two EHV sub-stations. One is located in Manjari and the other is in Kharadi. Information Technology (IT) companies are moving from Kharadi to Wagholi. There was no government land available in Wagholi. Therefore, one of the IT companies has shown a positive response and offered land to set up a 100 megawatt (MW) sub-station in the area. At present, we have decided to set up one sub-station in the Kharadi area.”

Pawar said, “We visited the place and sent a proposal to Mahatransco to assess the technical feasibility of setting up a sub-station. They will complete other formalities and set up the sub-stations. It will take around one-and-a-half years. We have considered the increasing population of Wagholi.”

Yogesh Dudhal, a resident of Wagholi, said, “It is good decision by the MSEDCL. After more than a decade, MSEDCL has finally acknowledged the problem. However, we have to wait for two more years.”