MSEDCL unearths power theft worth Rs98 lakh in Ravet

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) flying squad on Friday unearthed power theft worth Rs98 lakh as the accused managed to procure direct power supply through a remote meter in Ravet
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) flying squad on Friday unearthed power theft worth Rs98 lakh as the accused managed to procure direct power supply through a remote meter in Ravet.
Published on Jul 04, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) flying squad on Friday unearthed power theft worth Rs98 lakh as the accused managed to procure direct power supply through a remote meter in Ravet.

A case under the Electricity Act has been lodged at Ravet police station.

A team comprising MSEDCL deputy director Shivaji Indulkar and deputy executive engineer Anil Kurhade carried out surprise inspections at some under-construction buildings in the Ravet on Friday. They investigated electrical connections and found flouting rules, said MSEDCL authorities.

The team’s investigation revealed that with the help of the connection, 204,292 units of electricity worth 98,08,440 was illegally used by the accused builder since eighteen months. MSEDCL officials said that the builder illegally manipulated electricity meter using a remote control for his construction projects.

MSEDCL seized cables and other materials used for power theft. A case has been registered against the builder at Ravet police station under Sections 135,136,137 and 138 of the Indian Electricity Act 2003.

MSEDCL officials said that crackdown against illegal connections will continue and the authority will lodge criminal cases against violators.

