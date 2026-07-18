MSIDC, Pune Metro to sign MoUs for metro infrastructure on proposed road corridors

The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) and Pune Metro will sign two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to create infrastructure for the proposed expansion of the city’s Metro network along two upcoming road projects, senior officials said on Friday.

Dixit said that of the proposed 35-km elevated corridor on the Kharadi-Shirur road, about 7.7 km will be developed as a double-decker structure. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Addressing a press conference, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi and MSIDC managing director Brijesh Dixit said the corporation will implement three major road widening projects — the 53.4-km Kharadi Junction-Shirur road, the 31.5-km Hadapsar-Yavat road, and the 53.2-km Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur road. The three projects together are estimated to cost over ₹18,100 crore.

Dixit said that of the proposed 35-km elevated corridor on the Kharadi-Shirur road, about 7.7 km will be developed as a double-decker structure. The lower deck will cater to vehicular traffic, while the upper deck has been planned to accommodate a future Metro line.

“The 7.7-km double-decker stretch will be between Kharadi and Vitthalwadi. We will build the basic infrastructure required for Pune Metro so that the agency can later lay tracks and install other systems,” Dixit said.

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{{^usCountry}} A similar arrangement has been proposed for the Hadapsar-Yavat road project. Of the 25-km elevated corridor, around 17 km—from Hadapsar to the junction with the proposed Outer Ring Road—will be built as a double-decker structure to facilitate a future Metro corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A similar arrangement has been proposed for the Hadapsar-Yavat road project. Of the 25-km elevated corridor, around 17 km—from Hadapsar to the junction with the proposed Outer Ring Road—will be built as a double-decker structure to facilitate a future Metro corridor. {{/usCountry}}

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“The MoUs will spell out the cost-sharing arrangement between MSIDC and Pune Metro. Since we are constructing the road infrastructure, we will undertake the additional civil works required for the Metro. Once this is ready, Pune Metro will only have to lay the tracks and install operational infrastructure,” Dixit added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will jointly lay the foundation stones for the three road projects on Saturday.

Dudi said work on all three projects will begin simultaneously and is targeted for completion within four years.

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“Once completed, these projects will significantly ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time for commuters,” he said.

Responding to a query on traffic management during construction, Dudi said the district administration, in coordination with MSIDC, will identify and notify alternate routes, primarily through internal roads.

“The district road safety cell, comprising officials from the district administration, police and other departments, will soon conduct a survey to identify suitable diversion routes. The list of alternate roads will be made public before major construction work begins,” he added.