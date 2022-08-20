MSRDC, highway police take steps to curb expressway mishaps
It plans to take strict action against drivers cutting lane, illegally halting on the stretch and breaking rules
After the tragic incident of Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete’s death on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, highway state police (HSP) and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) have launched major steps to prevent accidents on the high-speed stretch. HSP has intensified the drive against traffic violators.
MSRDC has decided to deploy an additional team on highway patrolling, including six Sumo vehicles, a special patrolling squad and a team of Delta Force. It plans to take strict action against drivers cutting lane, illegally halting on the stretch and breaking rules.
“More staff will be appointed to monitor traffic and prevent mishaps. Our additional team will include 12 two-wheelers and other personnel of MSRDC deployed at various points to provide immediate assistance in case of emergency,” said Rakesh Sonawane, MSRDC executive engineer.
As per HSP data, there has been 103 accidents on the expressway between January and July 2022 in which 40 people have lost their lives and 65 seriously injured.
A senior HSP official on condition of anonymity said, “We are regularly taking action against traffic offenders, but now have deployed more staff to check lane cutting and speeding.”
-
State to reinstate 865 day school teachers for night schools
Mumbai: The state government has decided to reinstate 865 regular teachers for night schools across Mumbai. The decision was taken to tackle a dearth of teachers in night schools. Besides, it has also been decided that the working time of night schools would be reduced by one hour, meaning they will be working for two and half hours instead of three and half hours. School education minister Deepak Kesarkar confirmed the development.
-
Suvidha Fashion Store director found dead in Vasai, suicide suspected
Mumbai: The director of Suvidha Fashion Store in Dadar was found dead by the Vasai police on Thursday. The police suspect that the 46-year-old died by suicide after they found a soft drink bottle and empty packets of tablets near the body. The Mandvi police in Vasai on Thursday received a call from one Raju Salvi, the owner of a farmhouse on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway saying that a person was lying near his gate.
-
ED searches Ansari brothers: BSP MP Afzal Ansari’s property worth ₹12 cr attached in Ghazipur
A day after the Enforcement Directorate searched multiple premises linked to jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the police attached the property of his brother and Bahujan Samaj Party MP, Afzal Ansari, worth ₹12 crore at a village in Ghazipur district, on Friday. The searches are being carried out at multiple locations in UP's Ghazipur, Lucknow and Mau as well as Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), an ED official said.
-
BJP counts on governor’s nominations to claim council chairman’s post
After successfully returning to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party has a new mission: to install its chairman in the state legislative council. Despite being in the government, the BJP doesn't have the required numbers to claim the chair. So, it is counting on the 12 nominations from the governor's quota to boost its tally from 26 to 38. The chairman's post is currently vacant after Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar retired last month.
-
Jeweller dupes Zaveri Bazar wholesalers; BMW with cash of ₹2.90-cr seized
Mumbai: The LT Marg Police seized Rs 2.9 crore in cash from a BMW car in Thane while arresting the owner of S Kumar Jewellers, Shrikumar Shankaran Pillai, on Thursday, in a case of cheating and fraud. Around 10 wholesale gold and diamond traders had approached LT Marg police in December last year and January this year, alleging that Pillai had duped them to the tune of Rs 4.22 crore.
