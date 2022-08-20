Home / Cities / Pune News / MSRDC, highway police take steps to curb expressway mishaps

MSRDC, highway police take steps to curb expressway mishaps

pune news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:21 AM IST

It plans to take strict action against drivers cutting lane, illegally halting on the stretch and breaking rules

As per HSP data, there has been 103 accidents on the expressway between January and July 2022 in which 40 people have lost their lives and 65 seriously injured. (HT PHOTO)
As per HSP data, there has been 103 accidents on the expressway between January and July 2022 in which 40 people have lost their lives and 65 seriously injured. (HT PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

After the tragic incident of Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete’s death on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, highway state police (HSP) and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) have launched major steps to prevent accidents on the high-speed stretch. HSP has intensified the drive against traffic violators.

MSRDC has decided to deploy an additional team on highway patrolling, including six Sumo vehicles, a special patrolling squad and a team of Delta Force. It plans to take strict action against drivers cutting lane, illegally halting on the stretch and breaking rules.

“More staff will be appointed to monitor traffic and prevent mishaps. Our additional team will include 12 two-wheelers and other personnel of MSRDC deployed at various points to provide immediate assistance in case of emergency,” said Rakesh Sonawane, MSRDC executive engineer.

As per HSP data, there has been 103 accidents on the expressway between January and July 2022 in which 40 people have lost their lives and 65 seriously injured.

A senior HSP official on condition of anonymity said, “We are regularly taking action against traffic offenders, but now have deployed more staff to check lane cutting and speeding.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The school education minister also said that they have also decided to reduce the timings of night schools in the interest of students (Kalpesh Nukte/HT Photo)

    State to reinstate 865 day school teachers for night schools

    Mumbai: The state government has decided to reinstate 865 regular teachers for night schools across Mumbai. The decision was taken to tackle a dearth of teachers in night schools. Besides, it has also been decided that the working time of night schools would be reduced by one hour, meaning they will be working for two and half hours instead of three and half hours. School education minister Deepak Kesarkar confirmed the development.

  • Kalpesh Shantilal Maru

    Suvidha Fashion Store director found dead in Vasai, suicide suspected

    Mumbai: The director of Suvidha Fashion Store in Dadar was found dead by the Vasai police on Thursday. The police suspect that the 46-year-old died by suicide after they found a soft drink bottle and empty packets of tablets near the body. The Mandvi police in Vasai on Thursday received a call from one Raju Salvi, the owner of a farmhouse on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway saying that a person was lying near his gate.

  • BSP MP Afzal Ansari (HT File Photo)

    ED searches Ansari brothers: BSP MP Afzal Ansari’s property worth 12 cr attached in Ghazipur

    A day after the Enforcement Directorate searched multiple premises linked to jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the police attached the property of his brother and Bahujan Samaj Party MP, Afzal Ansari, worth ₹12 crore at a village in Ghazipur district, on Friday. The searches are being carried out at multiple locations in UP's Ghazipur, Lucknow and Mau as well as Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), an ED official said.

  • The state cabinet is expected to recommend 12 new names to the governor ahead of the winter session in December PTI

    BJP counts on governor’s nominations to claim council chairman’s post

    After successfully returning to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party has a new mission: to install its chairman in the state legislative council. Despite being in the government, the BJP doesn't have the required numbers to claim the chair. So, it is counting on the 12 nominations from the governor's quota to boost its tally from 26 to 38. The chairman's post is currently vacant after Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar retired last month.

  • Jeweller dupes Zaveri Bazar wholesalers; BMW with cash of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.90-cr seized

    Jeweller dupes Zaveri Bazar wholesalers; BMW with cash of 2.90-cr seized

    Mumbai: The LT Marg Police seized Rs 2.9 crore in cash from a BMW car in Thane while arresting the owner of S Kumar Jewellers, Shrikumar Shankaran Pillai, on Thursday, in a case of cheating and fraud. Around 10 wholesale gold and diamond traders had approached LT Marg police in December last year and January this year, alleging that Pillai had duped them to the tune of Rs 4.22 crore.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out