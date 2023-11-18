MSRDC to begin work on western side of Pune Ring Road from Jan 2024

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has initiated the process of bidding for construction of western side of the Ring Road project wherein work on 65 kms from Kalawde in Bhor till Urse in Maval taluka will begin from the first week of 2024.

The Ring Road project will split the city and the highway traffic, and help in considerable reduction of vehicular pollution. (HT FILE PHOTO)

MSRDC stated that sixty per cent of the land acquisition work for the said stretch was complete which is spread over 14 villages.

The work will be completed in five phases which will have eight tunnels, three small bridges and two over bridges including a special bridge over the backwaters of Khadakwasla waters which will be one kilometre in length.

Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector, said, “The MSRDC has issued the orders for tender and the work for the western side will begin from the first week of January 2024.”

“The district administration will be keeping a close watch on the development and at the same time take all the efforts for the acquisition of 695 hectares of land and ₹5,000 crores have been sought from the government for the said work,” he said.

The Ring Road project has been bifurcated into east and western zones wherein the eastern zone comprises Maval, and Kelawade while the western zone comprises Bhor, Haveli and Mulshi talukas of the district. Besides land acquisition has to be carried out in 37 villages along Sinhagad road which involves the acquisition of 395 hectares of land.

The administration has completed measurement of the entire land in 36 of the said villages and preparations are underway for awarding compensation.

The state government made a provision of ₹1,500 crores for land acquisition along Sinhagad Road area. The district administration initiated the sale agreement related to land acquisition for the project on March 21.

The 170 km-long Pune Ring Road will be an eight-lane express highway catering to a vehicle speed of 120 km per hour.

