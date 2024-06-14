 MSRTC cargo bus mishap leaves two riders seriously injured - Hindustan Times
MSRTC cargo bus mishap leaves two riders seriously injured

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 14, 2024 08:50 AM IST

MSRTC cargo bus collides with multiple vehicles at Chandani Chowk leaving a woman motorcycle pillion rider and another two-wheeler rider seriously injured on Thursday evening

Pune: A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) cargo bus lost control and collided with multiple vehicles at Chandani Chowk on the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass of Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway leaving a woman motorcycle pillion rider and another two-wheeler rider seriously injured on Thursday evening. Three others were also injured in the accident and all have been admitted to a private hospital.

MSRTC cargo bus collides with multiple vehicles at Chandani Chowk leaving a woman motorcycle pillion rider and another two-wheeler rider seriously injured on Thursday evening. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the speeding bus heading towards Kothrud rammed the motorcyclist and later hit multiple vehicles. The police have detained the driver identified as Siddhartha Narayan Sawant who was behind the wheels of the bus with registration number 19847 (TTS) belonging to Panvel depot.

Sandeep Deshmane, senior inspector, Kothrud Police Station, said, “The bus was on its way to Kothrud from Chandani Chowk when it veered off the road and dashed multiple vehicles leaving many persons injured. Traffic was disrupted for some time because of the accident and the bus driver has been detained.”

Radhika Chavan, member of citizen group working for traffic safety, said, “The reason behind rising number of accidents at Chandani Chowk is due to speeding by heavy vehicles and cars.”

