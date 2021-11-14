Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / MSRTC drivers, conductors stay on strike, but 350 admin staff back at work in Pune
pune news

MSRTC drivers, conductors stay on strike, but 350 admin staff back at work in Pune

Workers from the maintenance and administrative departments have returned, but a large number of drivers and conductors are still on strike, due to which buses cannot be operational
The strike of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers continued on Sunday, day 16, but at least 350 workers in the Pune division have reported to work over the past two days. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 07:33 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE The strike of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers continued on Sunday, day 16, but at least 350 workers in the Pune division have reported to work over the past two days.

Private contractor-owned Shivshahi and Shivneri buses continue to operate on various routes from the Swargate, Wakdewadi and Pune railway station ST stands.

Workers from the maintenance and administrative departments have returned, but a large number of drivers and conductors are still on strike, due to which buses cannot be operational.

“We will continue the strike as our main demand of merging the MSRTC into state government has not been heard. This time it is a do-or-die situation for all of us. We are aware about the inconvenience caused to passengers, but the state government should also realise and understand our issue,” said Sandeep Panchal, a protesting driver at the Swargate ST stand.

“Till now 350 workers have joined work in the Pune division and we are in continuous dialogue with other workers too. The decision will be made by the state government, but it is necessary for workers to join work, as the main Diwali season is on. We have started operations of private contractor-operated Shivshahi and Shivneri buses from our ST stands and the number will increase to 100 in the coming days. Proper police protection is provided to these buses,” said MSRTC Pune divisional controller Ramakant Gaikwad.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP