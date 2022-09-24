MSRTC identifies 7 more routes for e-bus service from Pune

After the successful performance of the e-bus service on the Pune-Ahmednagar route, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is likely to introduce e-buses on seven more routes. These routes will be from Pune to Nashik, Aurangabad, Solapur, Kolhapur, Thane, Borivali and Dadar.

The MSRTC launched its first e-bus service on June 1, on the Pune-Ahmednagar route. “Within the short span of time, it has earned 60-65% profit,” said Pune divisional transport officer, Dyaneshwar Ranawde.

MSRTC fleet has 17,000 buses based on CNG or electricity. Ranawade said as many as 150 buses for passengers within Maharashtra state will be introduced covering major seven more routes from Pune. From Wakdewadi depot, e-buses will ply for Nashik and Aurangabad. From Swargate, e-bus service will be started to Solapur, Kolhapur, Thane, Borivali and Dadar. Another bus service will also run from the Pune railway station to Dadar, said Ranawde

These buses will be introduced in phases. Twenty buses will be introduced in the first phase, which is likely to cover Aurangabad, Nashik and Borivali. The pick-up point would be Wakdewadi (Shivajinagar) and Swargate.

“Fifty e-buses will be manufactured by Green Cell Company and 100 buses will be manufactured by Olectra Greentech Limited. A total of 28 buses were to be handed this month but due to technical issues it will be introduced within next three months,” Ranawde said.

Every year MSRTC spends over ₹3 crore on diesel and servicing. MSRTC is also planning to introduce a CNG tank inside the steel body. With increasing prices of diesel, MSRTC has planned to convert maximum buses to CNG or e-buses. The e-bus would be passenger-friendly having a push back seat.