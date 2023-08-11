MSRTC launches E-Shivai service on Nashik route

Pune: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division has decided to expand electric bus service to other destinations apart from its present Ahmednagar and Mumbai routes.

Sixteen E-Shivai buses were added to Pune division fleet and the Pune-Nashik route was launched from August 11. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sixteen E-Shivai buses were added to Pune division fleet and the Pune-Nashik route was launched from August 11. The facility will run on Solapur and Kolhapur routes in the next few days, the transport body said.

The public transport utility plans to induct around 5,000 e-buses in a phase-wise manner under the name “E-Shivai”. The facility was started first in the state on the Pune-Ahmednagar route in Pune division and later on the Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar route. With eight more e-buses added to Pune division, the facility was started on the Pune-Nashik route on Friday.

“Earlier, Shivneri buses started on the Pune-Nashik route under the name “Jan-Shivneri”, said Kailash Patil, divisional controller, MSRTC Pune.

Of the 16 E-Shivai buses operated from Pune to Nashik from Friday, eight each will start from Pune and Nashik divisions respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON