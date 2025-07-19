MSRTC Pune begins repurposing Shivshahi buses as non-AC semi-luxury

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has begun converting its once-premier fleet of ‘Shivshahi’ buses into regular, semi-luxury, non-air-conditioned buses, citing operational issues and shifting focus towards electrification. In Pune division alone, 74 such buses are being transformed into the format and colour scheme of MSRTC’s ‘Hirkani’ buses. The transformation reflects a strategic shift within the MSRTC to modernise its fleet, reduce dependence on outdated diesel models, and improve service reliability. With e-buses gaining prominence for both city and long-distance routes, the old Shivshahi buses are no longer viable in their original form. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Arun Siya, divisional controller of MSRTC Pune, confirmed the development, explaining that the decision comes in light of the growing number of electric buses (e-buses) being inducted into the fleet as well as the deteriorating reliability of the Shivshahi buses.

“The conversion work of the Shivshahi buses has already begun in the Pune division. These buses will be stripped of their AC systems and given the standard non-AC configuration along with the pink-and-white colour scheme used for semi-luxury buses. The interiors are also being refurbished to suit regular, semi-luxury operations,” said Siya.

“The move is aimed at utilising the old Shivshahi buses effectively rather than keeping them idle or scrapping them altogether. Once converted, they will be deployed on various intra-district and inter-district routes across the state. Since new AC electric buses are being introduced in the fleet, this repurposing allows us to manage resources better while maintaining commuter service levels,” he said.

The transformation reflects a strategic shift within the MSRTC to modernise its fleet, reduce dependence on outdated diesel models, and improve service reliability. With e-buses gaining prominence for both city and long-distance routes, the old Shivshahi buses are no longer viable in their original form.

As per the information shared by the MSRTC Pune division, safety audits and mechanical checks are being carried out during the conversion process to ensure that the revamped buses are fit-for-service. The corporation plans to complete the conversion of all 74 buses in the Pune division over the coming five to six months.

Launched in 2017 as an affordable AC travel option, the Shivshahi buses were originally operated through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. However in recent years, the fleet has been plagued by persistent technical snags, frequent breakdowns, and even road mishaps, tarnishing the image of what was once considered a flagship service.