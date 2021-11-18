MSRTC Pune division rides on Rs18 crore loss since staff’s strike

Pune The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has faced a loss of around Rs18 crore in the last 12 days since the state transport staff went on strike. The protest period was during Diwali when the public transport utility’s daily earning touches ₹1.25 crore. With Kartik wari at Pandharpur and Alandi next week, the losses are going to increase, according to MSRTC official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The total closure of work started from November 8 as drivers and conductors from our 13 depots went on strike, which was just after Diwali festival got over. It was a crucial week for us in terms of getting maximum revenue as people who had gone to villages and hometown for the festival were returning back. Normally, the average daily income of Pune division is Rs1 crore, but during this week it goes up to Rs1.25 crore,” said MSRTC Pune divisional controller Ramakant Gaikwad.

Since last 20 days, MSRTC workers and their unions are protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of unions was formed to have a conversation with the state government. But apparantley the main demand of merging MSRTC into state government was compromised according to the workers. Hence, workers (apart from the union members) have spontaneously started the strike since and all 13 depots in Pune division are closed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In next week there would be rush to go to Alandi for Kartiki Ekadashi. The strike would cause a major revenue loss for the organisation. Currently, around 65 Shivshahi and Shivneri buses operated by private contractors are running on main routes like Mumbai, Kolhapur, Aurangabad and others. Private tourist buses are running on various routes from our ST stands,” Gaikwad said.

Meanwhile, the suspension of workers in Pune division continued on Thursday. Till now, 203 workers are suspended in Pune division. While workers from workshop and administrative department are returning to work due to fear of action taken by the department.

Hit by strike

The losses faced by public transport utility since MSRTC went on strike on November 8

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MSRTC Pune division loss- Rs18 crore

Daily average income of Pune division - Rs1.25 crore

Pune division buses fleet - 850 buses

Daily passengers travelling from Pune division - 65,000

Number of depots in Pune division - 13 depots

Number of workers in Pune division - 4,300

Conductors – 1,400

Drivers – 1,600

Workshop workers – 1,000