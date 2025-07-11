MSRTC to increase pick-up spots on highways

PUNE: In response to numerous complaints from commuters, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to develop additional pick-up points on the outskirts of Pune city, said officials. To address commuter complaints, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will develop additional pick-up points on the outskirts of Pune city, said officials. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A survey conducted by the MSRTC Pune division in June found that passengers boarding buses mid-route are often unable to find seats, forcing many to opt for alternative modes of transport.

“We frequently receive complaints that passengers who board mid-way, especially from bypass roads and city outskirts, do not get seating as buses are already full. This is one of the reasons passengers are shifting to private transport options,” said a senior MSRTC official from the Pune division, requesting anonymity.

The survey, conducted between 4 pm and 8 pm at several on-route pick-up points, excluded major MSRTC hubs like Wakad, Chandni Chowk, Hadapsar, and Katraj, which already have functional shelters.

“We spoke directly to passengers to understand their challenges. Preliminary findings suggest that around 500 passengers during peak hours on average choose other modes of transport due to overcrowding in ST buses,” the official quoted above said.

In response, MSRTC has decided to identify and trial new pick-up points on major routes such as Mumbai, Nashik, and Kolhapur. Bus drivers have been instructed to monitor demand at popular locations along the bypasses.

“Since a significant number of IT professionals commute to Mumbai over weekends, we plan to capture that segment with additional stops where demand exists,” the official added.

Regular commuters have welcomed the move. Swati Kantri, an IT professional from Hinjewadi, said, “I travel to Mumbai almost every weekend to visit my parents. Buses at Wakad are often overcrowded, so I avoid using MSRTC. If the corporation offers more pick-up options with better availability, it will benefit passengers.”