MTDC organises event at Sinhagad Fort from Dec 13 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 11, 2024 07:32 AM IST

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) in association with 'Simple Steps Fitness Institute' has organised a ' Full Everesting ' event at Sinhagad Fort between December 13 and 15

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) in association with ‘Simple Steps Fitness Institute’ has organised a ‘ Full Everesting ’ event at Sinhagad Fort between December 13 and 15, where the participants can gain the elevation of Mt Everest (8,848 M) by doing 16 continuous repeats of the defined route by walk or run from start point to end point.  

According to the organisers, the lap comprises approximately 125 km route and will be flagged off on December 13 at 6 pm. (HT PHOTO)
According to the organisers, the lap comprises approximately 125 km route and will be flagged off on December 13 at 6 pm. (HT PHOTO)

According to the organisers, the lap comprises approximately 125 km route and will be flagged off on December 13 at 6 pm. During the event, the participants need to ascend the route to gain elevation and will be brought down to the start point by road transport by the organisers. 

Simple Steps founder Ashish Kasodekar informed that the team participation will be in a relay format in which each member must compulsorily complete a minimum of 2 repeats of the defined route.  

Post registration, the participants can avail restroom facilities, drop at the start point after completion of the run, race t-shirt, goodie bag, running bib, finisher medal, hydration and nutrition, route support and physio and medical support. 

