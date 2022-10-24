MTDC plans ‘Dipostav’ at various resorts to woo tourists

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is planning a ‘Dipotsav’ for tourists who missed out on its rain-soaked monsoon tourism experience at tourist destinations across the state.

As per the information shared by the MTDC, tourists are very curious about the folk culture of each province, and tourism is sure to flourish if tourists are entertained through cultural programmes and folk arts. With a total of 30 residences and restaurants operated by the MTDC, guests not only from Maharashtra but from all over the country come to stay in these tourist accommodations. In keeping with the spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, the tourists are being provided with the best facilities at these places.

Deepak Harne, Pune regional manager, MTDC, said, “To give better and more exciting facilities to people, we are bringing a unique moment of ‘Dipotsav’ for tourists who missed out on the rain-soaked monsoon tourism experience at various tourist destinations across the state. Diwali and the royal festival of tourism will be a royal feast for Khasa tourists. Therefore, MTDC’s tourist accommodations are getting almost 100% booking, particularly at the Konkan tourist destinations.”

“Earlier, we had successfully prepared to welcome Kojagiri and Dassera. Tourists have also given good response to MTDC for always providing them with the best facilities in keeping with ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. The updated website with many new facilities; and discounts for senior citizens, government employees, grandmothers and ex-servicemen; and trained staff is doubling the Diwali enjoyment of tourists,” Harne said.

“It is seen that tourists have already started planning for the upcoming pink winter season. All tourist accommodations will have attractive electric lighting and decoration. Diwali will be celebrated with Dipotsav, akash kandil and beautiful rangoli. Along with celebrating the festival with enthusiasm, the significance of this festival for Indians will also be explained. Yoga and meditation will be practised at these tourist accomodations. The MTDC is keen to promote tourism in Maharashtra, which is rich in both culture and environmental factors,” Harne said.