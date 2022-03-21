Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MUHS team visits PMC’s first medical college, LoA awaited

PUNE With the aim of inspecting and then reporting to the university the preparedness of the hospital to admit students for undergraduate courses of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), a team of expert doctors from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, on Monday visited the current premises of Atal Bihari medical college, Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) first medical college
Published on Mar 21, 2022 11:41 PM IST
BySteffy Thevar

Dr Anjali Sabne, assistant medical officer, PMC, and in-charge of the project, said, “The letter of affiliation (LoA) ensures that the syllabus is approved by MUHS, Nashik. We have already started with the initial course of admissions and we hope that in a day or two, we will get the LoA. We have a capacity of 100 seats for admissions to MBBS and we have hostel facilities for 80 students even though the hostel has a capacity for 160 residents. The team included three people; one from Nanded and two from Pune, and they inspected arrangements in all four departments, including Biochemistry, Physiology, Community medicine and Anatomy. They also inspected the laboratories and library, and we have all the required conditions in place. We also have all the required faculty members in place except for two, professor for medicine and surgery, who is required only in the second year and so, in the first year, there will be no disruption in the courses.”

The Sanas school has been converted into a medical college while the neighbouring Kamala Nehru hospital will serve as attached hospital for the college. Hostel facilities for both male and female students have been made on separate floors.

The college was first proposed in 2017 and got approval from the general body in 2019. The final approval from the central government’s National Medical Commission (NMC) came on March 11, 2022. Currently, the medical college is located on the Sanas ground, however a plan has been approved by the general body to build a new hospital inside the current Naidu infection control hospital premises.

