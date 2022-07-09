Multilevel parking at Pune airport to be completed by October

The completion of multilevel car parking project at Pune airport, expected by September this year, will take another month as infrastructure equipment like escalators and elevators needed for the project have not arrived from foreign countries.

“Around 90% work is completed. The delivery of few items like escalators and elevators, bought from foreign countries, is delayed. So, we plan to complete the project by October,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport.

The project, built at a cost of ₹120 crore, will be able to accommodate 1,000 cars and have provision for an autorickshaw stand and private cabs.

The director did not reveal the name of countries from where the items are brought for the project.

“The airport authorities should speed up the work as they have missed earlier deadlines of July and August even after lockdown. Regular flyers face parking problems at Pune airport on a regular basis,” said Arpit Kolhe.

