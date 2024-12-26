Menu Explore
Multimodal Hub to come up at Shivajinagar

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Dec 26, 2024 06:42 AM IST

With work on the multimodal hub at Shivajinagar having been stalled for the past three to four years, MLA Siddharth Shirole urged deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to intervene and accordingly

While the new state transport (ST) bus stand of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) at Shivajinagar will be equipped with all modern facilities, a coordination agreement will soon be signed between the MSRTC and Maha-Metro for construction of a multimodal hub here based on the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The ST stand at Shivajinagar had been temporarily shifted to Wakdewadi to facilitate construction of the underground metro station there. (HT FILE)
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, “An MoU will be signed with the Maha-Metro and MSRTC for the multi-purpose transport centre at Shivajinagar. Accordingly, the plan will be prepared and the passengers will be provided with modern facilities. Also, facilities such as air-conditioned waiting rooms, meeting facilities and centres for purchasing other items will be available, which will be of great benefit to ST passengers.”

With work on the multimodal hub at Shivajinagar having been stalled for the past three to four years, MLA Siddharth Shirole urged deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to intervene and accordingly, Pawar held a review meeting on Monday regarding the metro station at Shivajinagar and the work related to the Shivajinagar ST stand. Maha-Metro managing director (MD) Shravan Hardikar and officers of the MSRTC were also present. Pawar then contacted state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik and discussed the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the MSRTC and Maha-Metro for joint development of the multimodal hub. Thereafter, Pawar instructed that the agreement be signed immediately followed by the tendering process and beginning of actual work.

The ST stand at Shivajinagar had been temporarily shifted to Wakdewadi to facilitate construction of the underground metro station there. Under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the decision regarding the multimodal hub at this station was changed repeatedly. Hence, work was stalled owing to lack of coordination between the MSRTC and Maha-Metro.

