Home / Cities / Pune News / Music bands allowed to perform in Pune; full vaccination a must
pune news

Music bands allowed to perform in Pune; full vaccination a must

Pune commissioner Vikram Kumar issued a circular allowing marriage bands, and other bands in the city, to resume their business activities
No music bands were allowed to perform in Pune city due to Covid. With Covid cases now dropping in the city the PMC has further eased the rule for bands. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 08:37 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

PUNE Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Friday issued a circular allowing marriage bands, and other bands in the city, to resume their business activities on the condition that all band members have been vaccinated.

The circular is effective October 22.

No bands were allowed to perform in the city due to Covid. With Covid cases now dropping in the city the PMC has further eased the rule for bands.

