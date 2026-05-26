Muslim groups demand cow be declared national animal

Members of various Muslim organisations on Monday staged a protest outside the district collector’s office, demanding that the cow be declared a national animal. The protestors said a large section of Indians considers the cow sacred. (HT)

The agitation was organised by the Muslim Mulnivasi Manch and other groups, which submitted a memorandum to district collector Jitendra Dudi.

Anjum Inamdar, president, Muslim Mulnivasi Manch, said that organisations across the country were raising the same demand. According to him, declaring the cow a national animal would make its protection the responsibility of government agencies and help prevent incidents of violence in the name of cow protection.

“Many Muslims are being targeted over cow-related issues and incidents of mob lynching have taken place in different parts of the country. If the cow is declared a national animal, it will become the responsibility of the government machinery to protect it. This can also help strengthen fraternity between Hindus and Muslims,” Inamdar said.

He said that a large section of Indians considers the cow sacred and that some groups allegedly misuse the issue to target Muslim youths.

“If the cow is declared a national animal, government agencies — and not self-styled groups — will be responsible for its protection. This will help prevent attacks in the name of cow safety,” he said.

Police said the protest remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported.