PUNE: Construction of the new bridge over the Mutha river on the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway near Warje is nearing completion, with around 80% of the work on the Mumbai-Satara side already over. Work on key components such as girders, deck slabs, and safety railings is in its final stage while structural work on the opposite lane has also progressed, with all piers now in place. With additional manpower and machinery deployed at the site, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working towards opening the bridge to traffic within the next three months; a move expected to ease congestion and significantly reduce travel time for commuters and heavy vehicles. Mutha River bridge near Warje nears completion

About the progress of the project, Omkar Jagdale, project officer, NHAI, said, “A major portion of the bridge construction has already been completed, particularly on the Mumbai-Satara side, where about 80% of the work is done. The installation of girders, deck slabs, and safety railings is in its final phase. On the Satara-Mumbai side, all the piers have been erected and beam launching will begin shortly. We have deployed additional machinery and manpower to ensure that the remaining work is completed without delays.”

He added that safety and durability are being given priority. “Our aim is to complete the remaining work within the stipulated timeline and open the bridge to traffic within the next three months. Once operational, the bridge will significantly reduce congestion, improve safety, and provide smoother movement for all categories of vehicles, including heavy transport,” he said.

At present, motorists face frequent traffic snarls due to a narrow carriageway and temporary diversions, especially during peak morning and evening hours. According to information shared by the NHAI, the bridge will play a crucial role in improving traffic flow on one of the busiest stretches of the highway, which witnesses heavy movement of two-wheelers, cars, buses, and freight vehicles on a daily basis. Officials noted that the new bridge will have wider and separate lanes, allowing traffic to be properly segregated, thereby also reducing the risk of accidents. Officials said that once the new bridge becomes operational, travel time on the Pune-Satara route is expected to reduce by 20 to 30 minutes. The improved infrastructure will benefit not only private vehicle owners but also state transport (ST) buses, private buses, and goods carriers that regularly use the route. After the bridge is opened to traffic, NHAI plans to take up the next phase of development work, which includes construction of service roads, installation of traffic signals, road markings, and directional signage to further streamline vehicular movement in the area.

Regular commuters have welcomed the development and expressed hope that the project will be completed on schedule. Rahul Patil, who travels daily between Pune and Satara, said, “We face traffic jams here almost every day, especially during office hours. Heavy vehicles get stuck, and even small distances take a long time to cover. If the new bridge opens within the next few months as promised, it will be a huge relief for thousands of commuters like us. It will save time, fuel, and a lot of stress.”