MVA govt took good decision to sell wine in supermarkets, but it wasn’t implemented: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra had taken a good decision to sell wine in supermarkets leading in a bid to boost fruit-based wineries, but for some reasons, it was not implemented. He also raised concern over farmer suicides in the state and said people need to come together to prevent it.

Pawar was speaking at a conference in the city on Sunday. It organised by the Maharashtra Rajya Draksha Bagaitdar Sangh (MRDBS), an umbrella body of grape farmers.

In Maharashtra, sales of wine had risen by 78.05% to 33.65 Lakh Bulk Litres (LBL) between April and July versus 18.90 LBL for the corresponding period the previous year.

While MVA decided to allow the sale of wine in supermarket, it was met with opposition from political parties such as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and social activists like Anna Hazare. Following the resistance, MVA decided to go slow on the plan.

The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, of which the NCP was a constituent, had in January this year allowed the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores across the state.

A minister had then said the decision was taken to give a boost to fruit-based wineries which provide additional income to farmers.

“Thus, grape farming is now not limited to some particular areas of the state. Eight per cent of the grapes produced in India are exported, while 92 per cent of the produce is sold in the country’s markets. It is now important to pay attention to local markets. It will strengthen the markets, resulting in a higher financial turnover,” he said. Pawar also raised the issue of farmer suicides in Maharashtra.”It is heart-wrenching. If the economy is not in order, farmers opt for ending their life. We should think together to prevent such a situation,” he said. Pawar also said he will hold talks with the state and central governments on how to promote the grapes market.

(With PTI inputs)