MVA leaders prepare to make bandh successful in Pune

PUNE: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders are working overtime to ensure Monday’s Maharashtra bandh is successful in order to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Lakhimpur Kheri violence against the farmers. Earlier on Friday, Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders appealed to traders and working professionals to participate in the bandh on Monday.

Pune district Congress president MLA Sanjay Patil, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) district president Pradip Garatkar and Shiv Sena president Balasaheb Chandere jointly addressed the press in Pune on Saturday and appealed to party workers to ensure that the bandh is successful and without any untoward incident.

“We are ensuring that the bandh would get successful in Pune city and district. Many other organisations and farmers unions have extended their support to the bandh called by us,” said the three leaders in a joint statement.