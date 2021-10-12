MVA unites on streets of Pune to send farmers (and BJP) a message

PUNE Almost 18 months after coming to power, the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government –Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress - for the first time, put up a united front during Monday’s bandh in the city.

The bandh was called to condemn the killing of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri and violence against farmers.

On several previous occasions, coordination to get oin the same page in Pune has been a challenge for the three partners.

This time, worked together to make the bandh successful, bridged gaps among party workers.

A unity among the three parties was seen at state, city and ward levels.

The leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi joined hands to make the bandh successful and conducted meetings jointly in the city to prepare for the protest by speaking to various unions.

As a result, many establishments in Pune, including the wholesale vegetable market, shops in central parts of Pune and some auotrickshaws chose not to operate in the first half of the day.

To show complete solidarity with Monday’s protest, leaders of the Sena, NCP and Congress also held a joint press conferences at the state and local level.

Besides the three, various other political and social outfits too extended their support for the bandh. This included the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), CPM, Farmers bachav committee, Janata Dal, Hamal Panchyat, Rickshaw Panchyat, and the Chattrapati Shivaji Market Yard committee.

On Monday afternoon, as the bandh began to peter out, Sena, Congress and NCP held a joint public meeting in front of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue near the Collector’s office.

Minister of state for agriculture Vishwajeet Kadam, Congress president Ramesh Bagwe and party leader Mohan Joshi, NCP president Prashant Jagtap and Shiv Sena president Sanjay More were present at the rally. The Rickshaw Panchayat’s Nitin Pawar, along with Mohan Joshi anchored the meeting.

During the meeting, leaders attacked the BJP government at centre and its policies saying they are anti-farmer.

Earlier, during the day, the party members roamed the city appealing to citizens to participate in the bandh.